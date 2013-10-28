Home-Based General Transcription Work from Home

Oceanside, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- The modern digital world provides a number of opportunities to make legitimate income within the comforts of one’s home. General transcription work or non-medical transcription is considered a great job for those who wish to generate money from home and have the right skills. The major advantage of transcription work from home is that it offers flexible working hours.



In addition, home-based general transcription does not demand any specific degree, certificate or training when compared to medical transcription work. One needs to have excellent English, grammar and typing skills, be able to listen to what is said on a recording and understand and type those words accurately. A number of organizations, companies and individuals nowadays outsource their business and general transcription jobs to transcriptionists who are working from home.



The website generaltranscriptionworkfromhome.com intends to assist people who are interested in providing transcription services from home. Transcriptionists can purchase The General Transcription Biz-In-A-Box developed by Leva Duell from this website. The start-up kit has four parts, including The Insider Guide to General Transcription Work, Samples, Promotional Materials, Agreements, Templates & Forms, and a variety of Transcription Resources.



The book written by Leva Duell consists of a large amount of information related to home-based transcription, which is based on her own personal experiences. Buyers of this book will also get four bonus eBooks titled A Guide to Successful Online Freelancing, Secrets to Web traffic, The Secrets of Microsoft Word and Saving Time and Money for Work-at-Home Entrepreneurs.



One of the users of The General Transcription Biz-In-A-Box by Leva Duell says, “I think her product is brilliant, you get to pick the brain of someone who has been successfully operating this type of business for years. I wish this information had been around when I first got started.”



People who are ready to commit to business transcription work can benefit from the experience and insider information provided by Leva Duell in the General Transcription Biz-In-A-Box and start providing business transcription services from home in the shortest time possible. Individuals can earn a sizeable income from home through business transcription, with the help of the powerful information available at generaltranscriptionworkfromhome.com.



The website says, “As you can well imagine, this general and business transcription start-up kit, complete with valuable hard-to-find information, strategies, forms, samples, templates and resources is worth hundreds of dollars. But your investment for this entire package is just $57!”



To get more information about the general and business transcription start-up kit, visit http://www.generaltranscriptionworkfromhome.com



About generaltranscriptionworkfromhome.com

The website generaltranscriptionworkfromhome.com is aimed at assisting people who are looking to pursue home-based general and business transcription work. The website has introduced a book and many resources named General Transcription Biz-In-A-Box by Leva Duell, which features useful information related to general and business transcription jobs.



Media Contact

Leva Duell

General Transcription Work From Home

Address: Oceanside, CA

Tel: 760-722-0290

Email: leva@generaltranscriptionworkfromhome.com

URL: http://www.generaltranscriptionworkfromhome.com