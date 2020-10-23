Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- The report focuses on the historical and present market growth globally as well as at a regional level. Global research presents a detailed market overview considering segmentation based on types, application and regions. The report also sheds light on the market dynamics like market concentration and maturity study which point towards the potential business opportunities for the key players. For strategic decision making the market sizing and growth rate from 2020-2026 are also provided



The home blood pressure monitoring devices market studied was projected to grow with a CAGR of nearly 5.3% over the forecast period. The major factor attributing to the growth of the market is the increase in the incidence of blood pressure-related diseases like heart attack, aneurysm, Metabolic syndrome. According to the European Society of Cardiology, one in five young adults in India has high blood pressure, according to research presented at the 70th Annual Conference of the Cardiological Society of India, that is around 80 million people. The rise in cardiovascular diseases is expected to increase the demand for the home blood pressure monitoring devices. However, the cost of the devices and accuracy are the major drawbacks of market growth.



The prominent players in the global Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market are:



American Diagnostic Corporation, Halma plc, A&D Medical, Beurer GmbH, Omron Healthcare, Inc., Qardio, Inc., Spengler SAS, Rossmax International Ltd., Welch Allyn, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V.



Market segment by Types:



Upper Arm Monitor

Wrist Monitor

Accessories



Market segment by Applications:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacies

Other



Market Segmentation by Region:



North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America



Global Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Overview



Wrist Monitors Segment is Dominating the Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market.



- Wrist monitors segment is expected to hold a major share of the market due to the rising preference of patients for convenient observing of blood pressure thus providing growth opportunities for market players. The wrist monitors are simple and less bulky. Though they are less familiar than the upper arm monitors, they have become more popular due to their portability. They have all the same components and features as the upper arm monitors except in a small size. Wrist cuffs are also ideal for people with arm or hand mobility limitations or for those with larger upper arms, the wrist monitor can be more comfortable and easier to use the alternative.

- The major factors boosting the growth of the segment are increasing incidence of blood pressure-related diseases like heart stroke etc. Moreover, the growing usage of home blood pressure monitors and the advancements in the devices, and the active promotions regarding the devices is boosting the segment growth.



North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



North America is expected to dominate the overall market, throughout the forecast period. The market growth is due to factors such as the presence of key players, the high number of people with hypertension, established healthcare infrastructure are some of the key factors accountable for its large share in the market. According to the CDC, 75 million people have high blood pressure in the United States alone. Furthermore, beneficial government initiatives and an increase in the number of research partnerships are some of the drivers expected to increase market growth. In this region the United States has the maximum share due to supportive healthcare policies, the high number of patients, and a developed healthcare market.



In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.



