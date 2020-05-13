Home Builder Broadview Homes Now Accepting Pre-Sales for Chestermere Ab Community Dawson's Landing

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2020 -- For over 30 years, Broadview Homes has built a remarkable reputation for building new homes for their customers in the Calgary-area. That work continues with the home builder announcing they are now accepting pre-sales for Dawson's Landing, a sure to be in-demand community of new single-family homes in Chestermere, Alberta. The enthusiasm surrounding the community is already high and rising.



"This is a very exciting opportunity," commented Peter-John Woolf, Broadview Homes' Vice-President, "We understand how important homes are to people, and are looking forward to working with home buyers who are interested in building their dream home that have everything they are looking for and more."



While Dawson's Landing is only a few minutes from Calgary city limits, it is ideal for those who love nature. Over 30 acres of protected wetlands in within walking distance of the community, along with walking trails, pathways and boardwalks. Chestermere Lake offers water activities year round.



The Dawson's Landing showhome will be opening soon. The community is located at West Lakeview Drive, Chestermere, Alberta. All homes can be customized to meet buyer needs.



For more information visit https://www.broadviewhomescalgary.com/



About Broadview Homes

At Broadview Homes, innovation and quality are standard. With authentic, vibrant designs and consistently high specifications, Broadview builds the home you want, even if it means moving walls. Founded over 30 years ago with the belief that the excitement of buying a home should last well after you've first walked into a showroom, Broadview (part of the Qualico group of home builders) continues to build homes with this philosophy - and in doing so gives home owners more, while paying less.



