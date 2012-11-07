Home Builder Florida Experts of DiPrima Custom Homes Provides Valuable Tips for Choosing a Builder

Melbourne, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2012 -- As part of their 50th year in business, DiPrima Custom Homes has embarked on an information campaign to help those seeking to build a home make a value-based decision when choosing a home builder. The home builder Florida experts at DiPrima Custom Homes have been building high quality custom homes throughout Brevard County, Florida for 50 years.



Ideally, the decision process for those seeking to build a home should be an enjoyable one. With many people unsure how to choose the right builder, DiPrima Custom Homes is providing a list of things that they should do when shopping for quality and value in a builder “Regardless of whom buyers choose to build their home, we want to help them make the decision based on criteria that will bring them the best value for that investment,” said DiPrima Custom Homes President/Owner Joseph (Joe) DiPrima.



DiPrima Custom Homes is currently celebrating their 50th year of service to Brevard County's custom home buyers and those seeking to renovate or add to their existing homes. Their homes have won dozens of awards while the staff of the home builders Melbourne, FL experts has many decades of individual and collective experience in home design and building.



According to DiPrima a well-researched and verified reputation is the first place to start in the search for the right builder. Buyers should begin by contacting their local builders association to get a list of member home builders. After visiting the websites to narrow the builders list to those with floor plans that best fit their vision, the next step is to visit models of their built homes armed with a list of questions that are important to them. This would include gaining a list of clients that have worked with the builder so that they can talk to them about their experience working with the builder.



DiPrima is quick to add that a custom builder is much more likely to provide more options and higher quality than a high volume builder, so buyers must define what value actually means to them. “A custom builder may be a little more expensive, but the higher quality and ability to provide a higher level of customer service to get exactly what you want will actually equate to long-term value and superior quality at a fair price” said DiPrima.



DiPrima has a wide variety of models that buyers can view online via a virtual tour. The builder currently has a variety of homes and lots available in highly desirable subdivisions in Melbourne, Florida with several featuring lake front, canal front and river front that can be viewed on their website.



About DiPrima Custom Homes

