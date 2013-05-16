Home Buying Strenghtens Relationships

Melbourne, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- First comes love. Then comes… mortgage? A new study claims that more young couples are committing to home ownership before walking down the aisle.



The study, which was recently released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, claims that more couples are cohabitating before marriage. The study looks at data between 2006 and 2010, and states that 48 percent of American women ages 15 to 44 said that they lived with a romantic partner without being married. It’s a vast change from what it was a decade before. In 1995, data shows that just 34 percent of women lived with their romantic partner without being married.



HOMES HELP RELATIONSHIPS



Forget couple’s counseling or exotic vacations. When it comes to moving forward with your relationship, another new survey says home ownership help couples come together.



The new data says that about 24 percent of married couples polled, ages 18 to 34, said they had purchased a home before they were married. In a recent article written by TIME Business, it’s revealed that among married couples ages 45 and up, about 14 percent said that they bought a house together before tying the knot. In the Northeast, couples in the Northeast also stood out. These couples were likely to buy real estate before getting married; about 60 percent in the survey waited until marriage to purchase a home, whereas 72 percent of people in the conservative-minded South waited until marriage to do the same. The study notes that people in the South tend to marry younger, therefore they are likely to be poorer.



Dr. Robi Ludwig, a psychotherapist who helped conduct the study, tells TIME that buying a home is the modern day “engagement ring” for young couples, as committing to a purchase as large as real estate is the ultimate grand gesture.



She says some couples even forego lavish weddings and honeymoons in order to cover the down payment and a chunk of the mortgage.



“Millennials have a very pragmatic state of mind,” Ludwig states in the article. “They know that they have an opportunity here, with low mortgage rates and low housing prices. And they think, ‘We’re moving toward marriage anyway, so let’s buy.’ It makes sense.”



Not only is home ownership rewarding to the couple, but it helps strengthen the relationship, Ludwig said.



“And what we found is that the communication and transparency required to achieve the dream of home ownership brings couples together and teaches valuable relationship skills that can come in handy later on,” she said.



