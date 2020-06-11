Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2020 -- AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Home Care Chemicals' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are BASF SE (Germany), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Evonik Industries (Germany), Croda International Plc. (United Kingdom), Ashland Inc. (United States), The Dow Chemical Company (United States), Lubrizol Corporation (United States), Huntsman Corporation (United States), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands).



Growing consumer preference towards home care chemicals and growing inclination of masses towards health and hygiene will help to boost global home care chemicals market in the forecasted period. There are various types of home care chemicals including pigments, surfactants, solvents, and various other additives and chemicals. There are various applications of home care chemicals such as chemicals in the floor, metal and polishing products are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market. In addition, domestic areas where the process of food preparation is conducted every day, are essential to be kept clean and hygienic as ignorance of such practices could adversely affect our health.



Market Segmentation

by Type (Surfactants, Solvents, Additives, Pigment, Others), Application (Dishwashing, Hard Surface Cleaning, Laundry/Fabric Care, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)



Highlights of Influencing Trends: Increasing Adoption in Hospitals and Clinics for Dual Purposes of Cleanliness and As Disinfectant

-Fueling Media Penetration and Literacy



Market Growth Drivers: Rising Dependency on Healthâ€™s And Hygiene

-Growing Buying Power of the Middle-Class People

-Developing Urbanization As Well As Growing Environment Concerns



Restraints: Limitations on Prices and Input Costs



Challenges: Stringent Government Regulations Related To Home Care Chemicals



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)



