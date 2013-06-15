"Home Care in Bolivia" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Home Care in Bolivia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2013 -- In 2012, home care continued to post strong rates of growth. Favoured by wider brand availability, home care was able to reach consumers from a variety of socioeconomic groups. Distribution improvements and the development of small categories boosted sales of home care in 2012. Products were not only available through modern channels, but also through traditional ones to appeal to lower-income consumers.
Euromonitor International's Home Care in Bolivia market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
