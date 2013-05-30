"Home Care in Colombia" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Home care fared well over the review period in Colombia. Since recovering from the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, home care has seen strong but sustainable rates of growth, and rising income is allowing consumers to trade up and consume a greater variety of home care products. Colombia is also seeing relatively fast household growth as young adults move out of their parents' homes earlier and couples delay childbirth. This is leading to the expansion of one- and two-person households and...
Euromonitor International's Home Care in Colombia market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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- Home Insecticides in Colombia
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