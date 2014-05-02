Fast Market Research recommends "Home Care in Colombia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- During 2013 sales of home care products continue displaying positive rates. As most of the categories have reached maturity and competition is intensifying, volume sales saw faster growth motivated by minimal price movements and strong promotional activity.
Euromonitor International's Home Care in Colombia market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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