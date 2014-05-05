New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Certain home care categories (mainly multi-purpose formats) remained important for a broad base of local families, in spite of the ongoing slow economic recovery. The steady position at the end of the review period can be mainly attributed to the continued stability of both exchange and inflation rates in Costa Rica, while manufacturers only made subtle changes to unit prices as they tried to tackle low consumer confidence, which impacted demand for the most expensive and added-value products.
Euromonitor International's Home Care in Costa Rica market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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- Irex de Costa Rica SA in Home Care (Costa Rica)
- Laundry Care in Costa Rica
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- Punto Rojo SA in Home Care (Costa Rica)
- Toilet Care in Costa Rica
- Home Insecticides in Costa Rica
- Surface Care in Costa Rica
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- Polishes in Costa Rica