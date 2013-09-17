Home Care Packaging in China - New Market Report

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Home Care Packaging in China", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Energy saving and environmental protection were key themes in 2011/2012, reflected in the increasingly popular refill pack in home care packaging. Home laundry, dishwashing and liquid electronic insecticides manufacturers have launched refill pack for their products, which are not only cheap in pricing, but also eco-friendly. Such refill packs are most commonly seen in plastic and aluminium/plastic pouches.
Euromonitor International's Home Care Packaging in China report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Care Packaging market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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