Home Care Partners Joins with Our Care Community

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- Our Care Community announced today that Home Care Partners LLC, a top provider of home care services in Norfolk and Plymouth, MA, has joined its national provider network.



Our Care Community offers a comprehensive, online resource for families and individuals seeking creative solutions to their eldercare concerns. The organization continually works to expand its network of highly regarded care providers that serve seniors.



Home Care Partners specializes in giving assistance that supports older persons to live independently. Help is available for a range of needs in the areas of personal hygiene, medications, housekeeping, meals, transportation, and more.



"We are excited to welcome Home Care Partners,” stated Matt McCloskey, Managing Partner at Our Care Community. "Home Care Partner's commitment to compassionate service and outstanding patient support aligns with our vision and values when it comes to eldercare. We look forward to a long and rewarding relationship."



Both organizations are enthusiastic about joining forces. The full array of services offered through Home Care Partners will be available to users of the OurCareCommunity.com site. Home Care Partners benefits from greater visibility in the marketplace thanks to the targeted marketing initiatives, optimized online search engine strategies, and connections with national healthcare associations offered by Our Care Community to its network providers.



Our Care Community brings together consumers, providers, experts, and industry professionals interested in sharing knowledge, creating bonds and enriching the lives of everyone involved in eldercare. Adding Home Care Partners to this community of dedicated individuals and organizations continues Our Care Community’s commitment to this ideal.



Learn more about Our Care Community by visiting us on the web:



Website: http://www.OurCareCommunity.com

FB: https://www.facebook.com/OurCareCommunity

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OurCareComm

Google +: https://plus.google.com/u/0/110474004279087904842/posts

Linkedin: http://www.linkedin.com/company/ourcarecommunity-com



Or contact us directly



Phone: 888-730-3992