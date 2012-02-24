DAale City, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2012 -- Ready Hands Home Care is proud to announce that Jo-Ellen Benson, co-owner and Administrator of the company’s Manassas office, was recently presented with the Kathleen K. Seefeldt Community Service Award by the Dale City Civic Association. The award is presented annually to a resident of the Dale City/Prince William County area who has made an outstanding contribution to the wellbeing of the community through participation in volunteer and charitable activities.



Ms. Seefeldt, in honor of whom the award is named, is a longstanding Prince William County resident and champion of community causes. She was elected to county Board of Supervisors in 1976 representing the Occoquan District, and from1992 to 2000 she served as its Chairman.



Benson has a many-year history of devoting her time and resources to causes that benefit the citizens of Prince William County. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of Project Mend-A-House, a volunteer organization that assists senior, disabled and low-income residents to remain safely independent in their homes. The organization’s volunteers perform home repairs, build accessibility modifications and provide adaptive aids to its clients. Benson also serves as Capital Campaign Chair of the Arc of Greater Prince William and sits on the board of the Prince William County/Manassas Convention and Visitors Bureau.



Over the years, Ms. Benson has lent her time and resources to numerous other local organizations including (among others) the New Dominion Choraliers, the local chapter of the Boys and Girls Club of America, the Boy Scouts organization, ACTS and the Woodbridge Rotary Club.



As Administrator of Ready Hands’ Manassas location, Ms. Benson oversees the company’s provision of home-based care for community-dwelling seniors with functional limitations. Ready Hands is a Virginia-licensed home care organization

employing Certified Nurse Aides who provide personal care, household help and companionship for scores of area clients. The company is also financial supporter of various causes aimed at improving the quality of life for area residents.