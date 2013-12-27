Home Charm International Presents the Latest Collection of Modern Furniture

Cangshan, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- United States of America; 12/27/2013:The beauty and charm of a home depends on the kind decoration it has within. Moreover, the most important of all decorative objects in the house is its furniture. They have always had a decorative aspect other than its usefulness. Also, the right kind of furniture can add to the appeal of the interiors. Whether it is a cabinet or a chair or a table, the idea is to combine aesthetics with usefulness. Homecharm uses this concept to offer a whole range of furniture for interior use. The furniture pieces have a simple yet sophisticated look. They are available in different designs and makes, which includes cabinets, tables, chairs, and wooden shelves.



Modern home design ideas put emphasis on bathrooms as an important part of the house. The idea is to transform the feel of the area by applying the principle of aesthetics. Modern bathroom decoration ideas stress the use of furniture both as a useful addition and as a decorative piece. Homecharm offers a large collection of ready assembled bathroom furniture pieces as well. The furniture pieces are simple and minimalistic in their designs while casting a modern look. The products include the likes of laundry wall cabinets and floor cabinets, space saver cupboards, wall cubes, and ladder magazine holders.



Proper furniture not only serves some of the essential uses but also adds to the decor of the house. One of the most important objects in a living room is a table. It can be of anything ranging from centre tables, end table, to coffee table. The modern idea is to use the available space as much as possible. At Homecharm there is a complete range of living room tables that combine usefulness and beauty. Another important area in the house is the kitchen. The kitchen furniture should be such that it combines a number of functions. The online furniture store offers a ready assembled sideboard for the kitchen that is variously functional. The sideboard combines the functions of a storage space, a cupboard, and a counter. The furniture piece is modern and minimalistic in design.



One of the most important furniture pieces required in a kitchen is a cabinet with a sufficiently large space to store different objects like crockery, cups, and dishes. The ready assembled cabinet available at Homecharm is made in two parts where one is mounted on the other. The cabinet is done in white and showcases detailed carvings on its exterior. The entire piece consists of six spacious storage areas that are meant for storing various items. There are various furniture pieces available at the online store, which combine functionality with beauty.



About Homecharm

Homecharm is an online store that offers a large collection of furniture pieces for home and bathroom use. The products consist of wooden shelves, chair, tables, and multipurpose cabinets for kitchen and bathroom.



URL: http://www.homecharm-intl.com/



Media Contact

Company : Homecharm

Address : Wanda Plaza, CangShan, Fuzhou, China

Phone : +86-591-88074578

Website : http://www.homecharm-intl.com/