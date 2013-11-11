Home Clean Home, BedBug911 and Hygea Natural, Received National Certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women Presidents' Educational Organization - New York Certification Committee, a Regional Certifying Partner of the Women's Business

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Home Clean Home, BedBug911 and Hygea Natural, businesses specializing in, the global manufacturing of eco-friendly pest control solutions and licensed exterminator services, green janitorial supplies, mattress encasements as well as custom vapor steam machines, received national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women Presidents' Educational Organization - New York Certification Committee, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).



WBENC’s national standard of certification implemented by the Women Presidents' Educational Organization - New York Certification Committee is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by a woman or women.



By including women-owned businesses among their vendors, corporations, and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier/vendor diversity programs.



To learn more about Home Clean Home, BedBug911 and Hygea Natural, please visit www.bedbug911.com, www.hygeanatural.com, www.hchinc.net



More About Hygea Natural™ and BedBug911, Inc., and Home Clean Home, Inc.



Hygea Natural™, BedBug911™, Inc. and Home Clean Home, Inc. are licensed city, state, federally certified, Women Owned Business Enterprises (WBE) Companies, as well as proud WBENC Certified beneficiaries. Our companies have also been named to Inc.'s 500|5000 for a winner of the 2013 Inc. Hire Power Awards, recognizing private companies that are leading the way in creating American jobs. Hygea Natural™ is a member of National Pest Management Association (NPMA), the New York State Pest Management Association.



About WBENC

The Women’s Business Enterprise National Council is the nation’s largest third party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women in the United States. WBENC is a resource for the more than 700 US companies and government agencies that rely on WBENC’s certification as an integral part of their supplier diversity programs.BedBug911