Home Clean Home, Inc./BedBug911 Made the 2013 Inc. 500:5000 with a Three-Year Sales Growth of 94%

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Inc. magazine today ranked Home Clean Home, Inc./BedBug911™ on its seventh annual Inc. 500|5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy—America’s independent entrepreneurs. Home Clean Home, Inc./BedBug911™ joins LivingSocial, Edible Arrangements, CDW and Lifelock, among other prominent brands featured on this year’s list: http://www.inc.com/profile/home-clean-home



“To echo Eric Schurenberg, we feel that we’ve been able to thrive and grow simply by doing the best and being the best at what we do. We are proud to say that no other global services and manufacturing company offers our portfolio of services, nor products. Our products are American made which is why we are proud to be one of the champions of renewed job growth and innovation helping the American economy. I see this as a personal and team win, we could never have done this without the dedication and hard work of our employees. This is why we were not only able to survive the recession but it’s why we’re able to thrive and continue to grow. ” Nicole Levine, Founder & CEO.



In a stagnant economic environment, median growth rate of 2013 Inc. 500|5000 companies is an impressive 142 percent. The companies on this year’s list report having created over 520,000 jobs in the past three years, and aggregate revenue among the honorees reached $241 billion.



"Not all the companies in the Inc. 500 | 5000 are in glamorous industries, but in their fields they are as famous as household name companies simply by virtue of being great at what they do. They are the hidden champions of job growth and innovation, the real muscle of the American economy,” says Inc. Editor Eric Schurenberg.



CONTACT:

Julee Whalin,

718.517.2227 x 213,

julee@hchinc.ne

Home Clean Home" href="http://www.bedbug911.com">Bed Bug 911

Home Clean Home



Methodology



The 2013 Inc. 500|5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2009 to 2012. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2009. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2012. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2009 is $100,000; the minimum for 2012 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.



About Inc.

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 6,000,000 today.



About Home Clean Home Inc. and BedBug911™

Home Clean Home, Inc./BedBug911™ are both city and state certified, licensed, Women Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) companies as well as global green product manufacturers of residential, commercial and industrial solutions. Founded by Nicole Levine a single mom, the companies provide "one-stop-shop" solutions with an array of custom tailored service offerings from products to any service necessary as needed by our customers. For a complete list of services and products please visit www.hchinc.net or www.bedbug911.com



Some of the innovative solutions and services include our comprehensive three-step bed bug cleaning program, hoarder specialty services, mold mitigation, fire/flood restoration, post-construction/disaster services as well as a world class suite of 100% effective green bed bug/lice exterminator products, mattress encasements, allergy/bedbug prevention products, steam cleaners, as well as green commercial and residential cleaning products.



About Nicole Levine

Nicole Levine who started out as a single mom entrepreneur, is the CEO & Founder of her five Women Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) companies. Her combined empire now in its 20th year, includes Home Clean Home, Inc., Bed Bug 911™, Labor to the Rescue, Lice Essentials, Inc. and Hygea Natural, Inc., as a well as a new venture as a steam cleaner machine manufacturer. Major clients include Long Term and Short Term Managed Care Facilities and health plans, housing developments and major domestic global retailors, domestic and foreign contracts.



Home Clean Home Inc., BedBug911™, Lice Essentials, Inc. and Hygea Natural, Inc. have also been selected as one of the “Top Businesses 2013” by Diversity Business.com. Nicole strives to mentor women entrepreneurs starting new businesses.