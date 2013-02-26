Home Design Manufacturer Bedford Cottage Praises QuickBooks and Fishbowl Inventory

Orem, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Fishbowl Inventory (http://fishbowlinventory.com) is the most requested inventory management solution for seamless integration with QuickBooks, and is a popular standalone solution for organizations or enterprises looking to track assets. For users of QuickBooks it provides the same advanced features, flexibility, and mobile management control larger organizations require.



Bedford Cottage has been manufacturing decorative throws since 1982. Styles, textures, and colors have changed over the years, but the firm’s commitment to providing quality and timeless designs remains the same. Design, quality, and development have proven to be the cornerstones of Bedford Cottage/Kennebunk Home. The company designs and manufactures throws in New Hampshire, and offer a diverse line of manufactured goods from around the world. They take pride in creating products that accent the home in new and different ways.



Bedford Cottage has a contemporary feel in the design element and will continue to develop its hand knits, wovens, and knit collections, striving to provide fresh colors and stylish designs. Recently, Bedford Cottage introduced a new line of sheet sets in a variety of colors and thread counts.



Richard from Bedford Cottage reported on Software Advice that, “Our experience with Fishbowl has been terrific. We are a manufacturing company, and wanted a platform that would sync with QuickBooks easily, and yet have the tools necessary for manufacturing and inventory control. As we have grown…so has Fishbowl and its capabilities. They are continually updating the software, making it more powerful and useful for our purposes. They continue to add more features and reports.”



QuickBooks owns an estimated seventy-eight (78%) percent of the accounting software market. Analysts estimate there are more than 7.1 million copies of QuickBooks in use. By conservative estimates, more than forty (40%) percent of these organizations directly need or could strongly benefit from inventory control.



Fishbowl Inventory has been the most frequently requested inventory solution for QuickBooks users for more than a decade. As small-to-medium companies grow and face increasing competition, the flexible cost-effective combination of QuickBooks and Fishbowl grows alongside SMBs regardless of the industry sector. These smaller firms need the same kind of inventory management large organizations enjoy at a more affordable price.



Fishbowl offers custom reports, custom shopping cart integrations, custom data integration, and database-related application linking and eliminates data entry errors. With simple features of barcode scanning, companies easily receive inventory into systems or records as it comes off the carrier vehicle, make adjustments to quantities being received, and easily enter tracking information in real time. Fishbowl software significantly increases accuracy and worker productivity.



