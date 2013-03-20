Secaucus, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Home Design Outlet Center is proud to announce its recognition as one of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies, as published by Inc. 5000. Their quality bathroom cabinets and other products, excellent customer service, and multiple showrooms, nationwide, have allowed them to become an industry leader.



As if their multiple showrooms, excellent products, and quality customer service weren’t enough of a testament to their company, Home Design Outlet Center now gets to add Inc. 5000’s badge to their site. This is because Inc. 5000 has named them as one of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies. The publication recognized their wide variety of home improvement products and specialty bathroom vanity cabinets.



In the company profile, they reference the fact that Home Design Outlet Center provides both an extensive user-friendly website for customers to make their purchases, as well as several “brick-and-mortar outlet storefronts that sell directly to customers.” Between 2008 and 2011, the company’s revenue shot up from 3.1 million to 6.9 million, and they added six jobs in the last three years.



As part of their popular product line, Home Design Outlet Center offers modern bathroom vanity cabinets, natural stone tiles, glass vessel sinks, shower panels, faucets, mirrors, mouldings, and more. Customers can also shop by collection, or speak with an experienced staff person to make sure they make the best design choices for their space.



About Home Design Outlet Center

Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, Home Design Outlet Center has been selling quality home improvement products, including their popular bathroom cabinets, since 2004. They started with their website, but have since expanded to include showrooms in eight different states. Their aim is to provide factory-direct home design products to customers at discounted rates, compared to traditional home improvement stores. For more detail please visit, http://www.homedesignoutletcenter.com/.