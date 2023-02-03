NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2023 -- The Global Home Emergency Insurance and Home Services Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Home Emergency Insurance and Home Services Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers and aggregators, and the agency was considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are SES Home Services (United Kingdom), Direct Line (United Kingdom), Saga (United Kingdom), AXA (France), Tesco Bank (United Kingdom), Admiral (United Kingdom), Max Bupa (India), Aviva (United Kingdom), Legal & General (United Kingdom), Halifax (United Kingdom).



Scope of the Report of Home Emergency Insurance and Home Services

Home emergency insurance and home services is a type of insurance that covers the cost of calling out a tradesman due to a sudden incident like the boiler breaking down or pipes bursting. It is specially designed to make the home safe and it only covers immediate repairs and labor costs. The home services cover the cost of an emergency repair. With the use of home emergency insurance and home services, people can easily get emergency repairs to make their property safe.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Home Insurance, Home Service), Application (Roof, Electrics, Boiler and central heating, Plumbing and drainage, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Agents, Service Providers, Others), Service Type (Flooded basement, Kitchen fire, Water leak, Water overflow, Power outage, Others)



Market Trends:

Government Spending on the Home Services

Increasing Peoples Preference towards Home Insurance



Opportunities:

Increasing Demand for Home Services will create Opportunities for Home Emergency Insurance and Home Services Market Growth



Market Drivers:

Increasing Application of Home Emergency Insurance and Home Services in Property and Casualty Sector

Growing Need for the Home Insurance Policies



Market Influencers and their development strategies:

On 16th July 2020, Direct Line has acquired the London-based start-up that specializes in flexible, personalized insurance products for the digital generation. The acquisition helps to accelerate its transformation.

According to Regulations of the Government of the United Kingdom on Home Services, "Home servants must handle information as openly as possible within the legal framework.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Home Emergency Insurance and Home Services Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Home Emergency Insurance and Home Services market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Home Emergency Insurance and Home Services Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Home Emergency Insurance and Home Services

Chapter 4: Presenting the Home Emergency Insurance and Home Services Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Home Emergency Insurance and Home Services market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Home Emergency Insurance and Home Services Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



