This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the "Global Home Energy Management Systems Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It's a 360-degree overview of the global market's competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period.Some of the key players profiled in the study are AlertMe [United Kingdom], Cisco Systems [United States], Freescale Semiconductor [United States], General Electric [United States], Honeywell International [United States], Intel Corporation [United States], Panasonic Corporation [Japan], Schneider Electric [France], Sharp Corporation [Japan] and Vivint [United States].



Home energy management system (HEMS) involves the use of both software and hardware to automate the household energy consumption. Various components of HEMS include smart lighting solution, smart switch and smart monitor among others. Growing energy consumption and need to reduce it has led to various initiatives taken by government which drives the very market.



Market Drivers

- Growing Focus on Energy Conservation

- Rising Adoption of Smart Grid Technology



Market Trend

- Growing Uses of Smart Meters

- Government Emphasis on Home Energy Management Amid Energy Scarcity



Restraints

- Additional Cost for Supplementary Tools and Services

- Lack of Awareness Leads to Low Penetration Rate in Emerging Countries



Opportunities

- Rising Demand for Smart Homes

- Growing Disposable Income in Emerging Countries



Challenges

- Heavy Dependency on Analytics Software

- Issues Related with Interoperability



Each segment and sub-segment is analyzed in the research report. The competitive landscape of the market has been elaborated by studying a number of factors such as the best manufacturers, prices and revenues. Global Home Energy Management Systems Market is accessible to readers in a logical, wise format. Driving and restraining factors are listed in this study report to help you understand the positive and negative aspects in front of your business.



This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]



**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Wi-Fi, ZigBee, Wireless M-Bus, HomePlug, Z-Wave, Others), Application (Home Energy Management, Building Energy Management), Industry Verticals (Power and Energy, Telecom and IT, Manufacturing, Office and Commercial Buildings, Municipal, University, Schools and Hospital), Device Type (In-House Display, Smart Thermostats, Smart Plugs, Load Control Switches), Solution (Carbon Energy Management, Demand Response Management, Utility Billing and Customer Information System)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Objectives of the Study

- To Define, Describe, and Segment The Global Home Energy Management Systems Market On The Basis Of Type, Function, Application, And Region.

- To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

- To estimate the size of the Global Home Energy Management Systems Market in terms of value.

- To study the individual growth trends of the providers of Global Home Energy Management Systems Market, their future expansions, and analyze their contributions to the market

- To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market, covered by Global Home Energy Management Systems Market and various regions.

- To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in Global Home Energy Management Systems Market.

- To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their market position and core competencies



