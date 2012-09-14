Home Exchange Giant 'Up for Swap' Posts New Apartment in Berlin, Germany

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- Consumers who are planning a vacation to Berlin, Germany can save a lot of money using the home exchange program offered by the ‘Up for Swap’ network. The free home exchange network allows consumers all over the world to make connections with others that are looking for a cheap and convenient vacation by swapping or renting their property for a short term.



The company maintains a website at http://www.upforswap.com/ which allows members to list their property for short term rentals or swaps for free. Up for Swap was established with a simple mission of helping consumers find the perfect short term rental or swap so they can save money on their next vacation. The company also offers hospitality swaps for consumers who want to want to make money off their property.



The apartment in Berlin which was recently added to the website will be available from January 1st to January 10th and the owners of the property are entertaining every offer. It’s a beautiful one-bedroom apartment with a living room and a well-equipped kitchen that’s sure to please those who enjoy cooking at home. It’s located near public transportation which is a plus for consumers who don’t want to rent a car during their vacation.



“I just want to say I love your website. There are so many nice properties my wife and I don’t know how to choose. We’re planning a trip to Europe next March but we haven’t decided where we’re going to go yet, but from what I’ve seen on your site, the opportunities are almost endless!” – Nelson Santi



Berlin is the perfect get-a-way as it provides something for everyone. The world famous city offers biking, hiking, clean beaches and lakes as well as museums, restaurants and coffee shops. Consumers who enjoy the night life will find a number of clubs near the apartment as well as a shopping center and a cinema which is open during the day.



About The Free Home Exchange

The Free Home Exchange network is your ticket to stress-free housing exchange around the world. Members all over the globe are using this free service to house swap, with complete peace of mind, knowing the Free Home Exchange Network assists with details, matching, costs, and location. And we do it all at no additional expense to you.



