HomeExchange (India), Thevacationexchange (United States), Rick Steves' Europe, Inc. (United States), THIRDHOME (United States), Aussie House Swap (Australia), Love Home Swap (United States), Intervac International. (United States), HOMEFORSWAP (United States), IVHE (United Kingdom), CasaHop (United States).



Home exchange, also known as house swapping, is a type of lodging in which two parties agree to provide each other with homestays for a specified period of time. It is a form of barter, collaborative consumption, and sharing because no money is exchanged. Home exchange can include any type of residence, such as apartments, houses, vacation homes, boats, or recreational vehicles. It could be an exchange of the entire house or just one room. The duration of the swap can range from a weekend to more than a year. The swap can be done simultaneously or sequentially. Home exchanges are typically arranged through specific social networking services, the majority of which charge a fee. Home exchange has emerged as a legitimate lodging option in the developing world.



by Type (Simultaneous Exchange, Non-Simultaneous Exchange, Hospitality Exchange), Application (Traveler, Couple, Family, Friends Group), Services (Exchange Management Service, Messaging Service, Verification Service), Membership (12 Months, 24 Months, 36 Months)



Growing Owner Focus Towards Short-Term Home Exchange Services Due To Consistent Income And Easier To Manage

Increase In Disposable Income Which Has Led To An Upsurge In Demand For International Travel And Other



Rising Popularity Of Home Exchange In Emerging Nations



Traveler Preference Towards Short-Term Home Exchange Services

Upswing In The Number Of Service Providers Is Fuels To Growth The Market



Rapidly Declining Home Exchange Services In COVID-19 Pandemic

High Time Consumption Of Home Set Up Process Harms Growth



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



