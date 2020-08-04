Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/04/2020 -- Home fragrance is referred as a functional ingredient in home care products to hide unpleasant odors. Home fragrances are becoming an essential item in several households owing to their properties of creating a favourable environment at homes. These products are made up of various types fragrances such as lavender, jasmine, eucalyptus and others that help to liven up the mood of the consumers, thereby creating a stress free environment. The market of the home fragrance is increasing due to the rising discretionary income in developing region, while the market may also hinder due to the presence of some of the harmful chemicals in the various home fragrance products. The research analyst at AMA estimates Home Fragrance market to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 5.9%.



Latest Research Study on Global Home Fragrance Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Home Fragrance Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Home Fragrance. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are 3M Company (United States), Firmenich (Switzerland), Arechipelago (United States), Takasago International Corporation (Japan), Johnson SC (United States), Mane (France), Nest (United States), Gold Canyon (United States), Sedafrance (United States), Northern lights (United States), Illume (United States), Virginia candle company (United States) and Paddywax (United States).



Market Drivers

- Growing demand for natural essential oils in home fragrance products

- Rising discretionary income leading to increasing inclination of consumers towards various types of home fragrance products



Market Trend

- Wide-scale consumer awareness coupled with product modifications

- Manufacturers are experimenting drastically with fragrances in order to pacify consumer preferences in this market



Restraints

- Environmental concern due to harmful gas that release out of deodorant spray which is responsible for the ozone layer depletion



Opportunities

- Growing middle class population contributing to the growth of the home fragrance industry and Various offers and discounts offered seasonally



The Global Home Fragrance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Sprays/aerosol, Air fresheners, Candles, Others), Application (Department Stores, Specialist Stores, Specialist Online), Distribution Channel (Specialty Retail Stores, Multi-Retail Stores, Online & Others), Fragrance (Rose)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



