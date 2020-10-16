Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- The Global Home Freezers Market Research Report 2020-2030 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



The global home freezers market was worth $9.6 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.46% and reach $11 billion by 2023.



Top Companies in the Global Home Freezers Market: Daihan Scientific, ThermoFisher Scientific, Haier Group Corporation, AB Electrolux, Hitachi Ltd, LG Electronics, Liebherr Group, Siemens Home Appliances, Brandt, Beverage-Air Corporation and Other



Markets Covered: 1) By Product: Chest Freezer; Upright Freezer; Others 2) By Application: Residential; Commercial; Industrial 3) By Type Of Door: 1 Door; 2 Door; 3 Door; 4 Door 4) By Capacity: 200 & below; 200-300; 300-500; 500 & Above



The freezers market covered in this report is segmented by product into chest freezer, upright freezer and others. The freezers market in this report is segmented by application into residential, commercial and industrial. The freezers market in this report is segmented by type of door into 1 door, 2 door, 3 door and 4 door. The freezers market in this report is segmented by capacity into 200 & below, 200-300, 300-500, and 500 & above.



The increasing consumption of processed food products such as frozen meat, vegetables, dairy products as well as change in the dietary habits of consumers is driving the freezers market growth. Due to busy lifestyles, consumers are increasingly relying on processed food, prepared meals that require freezers for storage. Accoring to Rentokil, the processed food industries are valued at $2 trillion globally. The huge market for processed food products is expected to drive the freezers market.



