Home Furnishers to Launch the World's Best Mat

Walnut, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- Home Furnishers, a textiles manufacturing and exporting company having its factories in India, has started its office in Walnut USA is set to launch the World's Best Mat in the market.



This company has also launched 60 cents Bath Mats in the USA for the price point retailers.



Mats provide floor protection, bacteria regulation, dirt control, safety and might even serve as a branding medium. World's Best Mat is the combination of quality and technology that can replace old and traditional mats. It is the result of the company’s 10 years of research and 30 years of joint experience to provide the best mat for its clients. Home Furnishers is also the first one to launch 60 cents bath mats in the USA for retailers.



Established by Sudhir Bajaj, Home Furnishers is a professionally managed company that is engaged in the industry of producing, exporting and supplying high quality floor coverings and home textiles. With an aim to redefine fashion, the company offers floor coverings and textiles that meet the demands of the changing international trends. Home Furnishers combines creative imagination and marketing expertise to provide products with unique designs, colors and textures. Its designs are exclusively designed according to the latest fashion trends that show elegance and fine craftsmanship that suit the aesthetic needs of its clients from various parts of the world. The company services its clients by providing cost competitive products along with a wide variety of fabrics and designs to choose from. Its products are manufactured and supplied to price point and other big retailers in the US and India. The World’s Best Mat will be officially launched on the 15th of May, 2013 worldwide.



Home Furnishers aims to create loyal partnerships and believes in providing highly valuable home furnishing items to the international market. The company works with a mission to constantly adapt itself to the changing lifestyles and trends and deliver high quality and cost competitive products that meet or even exceed the expectations of the customers.



About Home Furnishers

Home Furnishers is a textiles manufacturing and exporting company with factories in India that was established by Sudhir Bajaj. Combining creative imagination and marketing expertise, the company offers floor coverings and home textiles in various sizes, colors, designs and textures that meet or exceed the demands of its customers.



For more information, please feel free to visit http://www.homefurnishers.in or http://www.homefurnishers.us. Interested individuals can also call them at 1877 331 5411 (US only) +91 995 808 5200 (Worldwide).



Media Contact –



Name - Amit Kumar

Email - info@homefurnishers.in

Company Location – Walnut CA USA

Factory Location – Panipat HR INDIA

Web – http://www.homefurnishers.us & http://www.homefurnishers.in

Phone: 1877 331 5411 (US only)