Home Furnishing Market 2018: Furniture, Household Textiles & Floor Coverings Analyzed

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Global Home Furnishing Market 2014-2018: Home furnishings comprise furniture, household textiles, and floor coverings. Furniture is a term that refers to any kind of movable object built to support most human activities such as sleeping, eating, and sitting. It can also be used for decorative or symbolic purposes. Furniture is made from materials such as wood, plastic, and metal. Household textiles are woven cloth that is used in the home for various purposes such as carpeting, table covering, window shading, and bedding, as well as for decoration, while floor coverings are materials that are used to cover the floor.



Analysts forecast the Global Home Furnishing market will grow at a CAGR of 5.85 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report

The Global Home Furnishing market can be divided into three segments: Furniture, Household Textiles, and Floor Coverings.



Global Home Furnishing Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers four geographic regions, Europe, the Americas, and the APAC and MEA regions; it also covers the Global Home Furnishing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Buy a copy of report directly @ http://www.sandlerresearch.org/purchase?rname=16811.



Key Regions

- Europe

- Americas

- APAC

- MEA



Key Vendors

- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

- IKEA Group

- Macy’s Inc.

- Wal-Mart Stores Inc.



Other Prominent Vendors

- Ahold U.S.A. Inc.

- Aldi Inc.

- Arc Distribution South Africa Pty Ltd.

- Carrefour SA

- Clicks Group Ltd.

- Continental China Pty Ltd.

- DCM Holdings Co. Ltd.

- Fred Meyer Inc.

- Future Group

- Industria de Diseño Textil SA

- Intime Retail Group Co. Ltd.

- J.C. Penny Company Inc.

- J Sainsbury plc

- Kingfisher plc

- Leroy Merlin SA

- Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd.

- Linens ‘n Things Center Inc.

- Lowe’s Companies Inc.

- Marks & Spencer Group plc

- Metro AG

- Mr. Price Group

- Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd.

- Prestige Housewares Ltd.

- Publix Super Markets Inc.

- RONA Inc.

- Sears Holdings Corp.

- Shop Direct Group

- Shoppers Stop Ltd.

- SuperValu Inc.

- Target Corp.

- Tesco plc

- TJX Companies Inc.

- The Kroger Co.

- Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc



Market Driver

- Rapid Globalization.



Market Challenge

- Complexity in Supply Chain Management.



Market Trend

- Growing Organized Retail Sector.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?