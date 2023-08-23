NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Home Furnishing Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2030. The Home Furnishing market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include: Cisco Bros. Corp. (United States), Bob Mills Furniture (United States), Eco Balanza Modern Artisan Furniture (United States), Vermont Wood Studios LLC (United States), Kimball International Inc. (United States), Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited (India), Raymours Furniture Company, Inc. (United States), Crest Furniture Inc. (United States), L. & J. G. Stickley, Inc. (United States), Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc. (United States), Herman Miller, Inc. (United States), Century Furniture LLC (United States), Heritage Home Group LLC (United States), Modani furniture stores (United States) , Masco Corporation Designs (United States).



Definition: Home furnishing refers to furniture, appliances, rugs, and other decorative accessories used for home dÃ©cor purpose. The rising number of nuclear families and growing usage of creative furniture for decorating living spaces and rising inclination of residential buyers towards designed, multi-purpose and smart pieces of furniture boosting the home furnishing market. Increasing demand for interior designing and furniture integrated with technologies such as remote controlled furniture expected to drive the home furnishing market over the forecasted period. According to AMA, the Global Home Furnishing market is expected to see growth rate of 4.65% and currently pegged at USD563.0 Billion.



Market Opportunities:

Increasing Demand for Luxury and Premium Home Furnishing Products from High Income Group

Growing Real Estate Industry

Emergence of Smart Homes



Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Technologically Advanced Furniture

Emphasizing on Development of Green Furniture



Market Drivers:

Rising Demand for Customized Home Furnishing Products

Growing Online Retail Platform



The Global Home Furnishing Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below: by Type (Home Furniture, Home Textiles, Floor Coverings, Wall Decor, Lighting, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Home Decor Stores, Specialty Stores, E-commerce, Others), Income Group (Lower-Middle Class, Upper-Middle Class, Higher Class)



Global Home Furnishing market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Home Furnishing market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Home Furnishing

-To showcase the development of the Home Furnishing market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Home Furnishing market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Home Furnishing

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Home Furnishing market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Major highlights from Table of Contents:



Home Furnishing Market Study Coverage:

It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Home Furnishing market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

Home Furnishing Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Home Furnishing Market Production by Region Home Furnishing Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.



Key Points Covered in Home Furnishing Market Report:

Home Furnishing Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

Home Furnishing Market Competition by Manufacturers

Home Furnishing Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2023-2028)

Home Furnishing Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2023-2028)

Home Furnishing Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Home Furniture, Home Textiles , Floor Coverings, Wall Decor, Lighting , Others}

Home Furnishing Market Analysis by Application

Home Furnishing Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Home Furnishing Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Key questions answered

How feasible is Home Furnishing market for long-term investment?

What are influencing factors driving the demand for Home Furnishing near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Home Furnishing market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



