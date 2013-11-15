"Home Furnishings in the US" Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Home Furnishings in the US"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- From 2007 to 2009, value sales of home furnishings fell sharply. For a category which had seen value sales grow consistently since 1999, the recession in the US created a perfect storm. First, retail purchases of home furnishings are closely tied to consumer confidence, which was devastated by the financial crisis and the resulting economic turmoil. At the same time, the housing market - which is also closely tied to consumer spending on home furnishings - was perhaps the part of the US economy...
Euromonitor International's Home Furnishings in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand - from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term
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Product coverage: Indoor Living, Lighting, Outdoor Living.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Furnishings market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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