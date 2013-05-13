Home Furniture from Hills and Dales Artisan Crafted from Renewable Materials

Massillon, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Conventional home furniture manufacture typically involves logging, mining, plastic production and toxic coatings and finishes, which all take a toll on the environment. With this in mind, more and more people are doing their part to support the environment by purchasing green home furniture. Chicago-based Hills and Dales crafts artisan furniture using all renewable resources and recycled materials like bamboo, rattan, abaca and reclaimed woods. The company recently launched a website to make its distinctive collection available to eco-conscious homeowners nationwide.



The Hills and Dales Home collection of green furniture, now available online, features more than 400 products made of renewable and sustainable materials sourced from all over the world. For example, the Salvaged Wood furniture collection, one of its most popular, is meticulously fashioned out of reclaimed pine wood salvaged from old houses in rural towns of China. Another, the Indoor/Outdoor collection, includes pieces entirely woven and finished by hand. With the elegant look of indoor furniture these can withstand exposure to the elements year round.



The designers at Hills and Dales created its sustainable furniture collection to let their customers bring a taste of the tropics, the orient and other exotic locales into their decor. Each individual piece conveys a sense of warmth and richness and brings the feelings of comfort and relaxation from the interesting places that inspired them. "Our furniture gives you elegance from excellence and a good sense of warmth from the eco-friendly natural materials. It's quality you can feel. Let our products that are in harmony with nature, bring harmony into your home,” said a representative of the company.



Hills and Dales Home is passionately committed to its customers, its products, and the materials that make them. “We have invested much time and resources into using sustainable, renewable, and green furniture materials that bring beauty inspired by nature without destroying nature,” the Hills and Dales representative concluded.



Hills and Dales Home

Hills and Dales Home is an exclusive maker of artisan furniture from sustainable materials. Customers can feel good about an investment in Hills and Dales furniture knowing it’s fashioned of eco-friendly materials that are in harmony with nature. The company’s commitment to its customers and the environment is evident in each lovingly crafted, high quality piece. For more information or to purchase any of their 400 pieces, visit: http://hillsanddaleshome.com