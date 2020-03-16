Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2020 -- The Global Home Furniture Market has witnessed continuous growth in the last few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period of 2020-2026. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players in the Global Home Furniture market are Cisco Bros. Corp. (United States), Bob Mills Furniture (United States), Eco Balanza Modern Artisan Furniture (United States), Vermont Wood Studios LLC (United States), Kimball International Inc. (United States), Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited (India), Raymours Furniture Company, Inc. (United States), Crest Furniture Inc. (United States), L. & J. G. Stickley, Inc. (United States), Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc. (United States), Herman Miller, Inc. (United States), Century Furniture LLC (United States), Heritage Home Group LLC (United States), Masco Corporation Designs (United States), HNI Corporation (United States) and IKEA (Sweden).



Home furniture refers to furnishing and home decor in living rooms. Growing nuclear families and increasing usage of creative furniture for decorating living spaces and rising inclination of residential buyers towards designed, multi-purpose and smart pieces of furniture boosting the home furniture market. In addition, surging demand for furniture integrated with technologies such as remote-controlled furniture and mattresses expected to drive the home furniture sale for the forecasted period. According to AMA, the Global Home Furniture market is expected to see growth rate of 5.55%.



Market Drivers

- Growing Demand of Multi-Functional Furniture

- Increasing Demand for Technologically advanced Furniture

- Rising Online Retail



Market Trend

- Rising Demand for Premium and luxury Furniture From High Income Group

- Increasing Application of Hardwood in Furniture



Restraints

- Fluctuating Raw Material Prices



Opportunities

- Increasing Demand of Green Furniture

- Developing Real Estate Industry



Challenges

- Local furniture manufacturers



Type (Living room furniture, Bedroom furniture, Storage furniture, Others), By Material (Metal, Wood, Plastic, Glass, Others), By distribution channel (Offline Retail Store, Online Store, Others)



The Global Home Furniture Market study covers current status, % share, future patterns, development rate, SWOT examination, sales channels, to anticipate growth scenarios for years 2020-2026. It aims to recommend analysis of the market with regards to growth trends, prospects, and player's contribution in the market development. The report size market by 5 major regions, known as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (includes Asia & Oceania separately), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America and further into 15+ country level break-up that includes China, the UK, Germany, United States, France, Japan, batch of Southeast Asian & Nordic countries.



For Consumer Centric Market, Survey or Demand Side Analysis can be provided as part of customization which consider demographic factor such as Age, Gender, Occupation, Income Level or Education while gathering data. (if applicable)



Consumer Traits (If Applicable)

? Consumer Buying patterns (e.g. comfort & convenience, economical, pride)

? Buying behavior (e.g. seasonal, usage rate)

? Customer Lifestyle (e.g. health conscious, family orientated, community active)

? Expectations (e.g. service, quality, risk, influence)



The Global Home Furniture market factors described in this report are:

-Key Strategic Developments in Global Home Furniture Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale.



Key Market Features in Global Home Furniture Market:

The report highlights Global Home Furniture market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Global Home Furniture, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Analytical Market Highlights & Approach

The Global Home Furniture Market report provides the rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of various analytical tools. The analytical tools such as PESTLE analysis, porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis by players, BCG matrix, heat map analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Key Points Covered in Global Home Furniture Market Study :

Global Home Furniture Overview, Definition and Classification

Market drivers and barriers

Global Home Furniture Market Competition by Manufacturers

Global Home Furniture Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2020-2026)

Global Home Furniture Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2026)

Global Home Furniture Market Analysis by Type {Living room furniture, Bedroom furniture, Storage furniture, Others}

Global Home Furniture Market Analysis by Material {Metal, Wood, Plastic, Glass, Others}

Global Home Furniture Market Analysis by By distribution channel {Offline Retail Store, Online Store, Others}

Global Home Furniture Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

Global Home Furniture Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders

Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives

Industry road map and value chain

Market Effect Factors Analysis............



