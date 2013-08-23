Home Garden Furniture Revolutionizes the Furniture Market

Morecambe, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Home Garden Furniture changes the landscape of the whole furniture market by offering innovative designs, enhanced functionality, unique aesthetics and practical selling method and sales prices. The company aims to bridge its brand to all homes which is to transform homes into large garden havens that are complete with quintessential comfort, elegance, functionality and beauty. The company promises real value for money.



The frontline products are all made of rattan, a natural material processed to perfection and maximum durability that is taking the world by storm. Furniture made of rattan is currently the most preferred furniture by the rich and famous, luxury resorts and hotels, and high-end restaurants. Not only is rattan elegant, it is also environment friendly and long-lasting.



Bestselling rattan products include dining sets that are unconventionally yet conveniently shaped; rattan sofa sets that come in dozens of styles and shapes for different spaces; rattan daybeds and loungers for gazebos, patios and garden porches; chill rattan bar sets that change how home bars are set up; and various garden tables and chairs. Hard to find furniture like single mid sections, lovers’ seats and cushion storage boxes are also aplenty in this store.



Rattan sets remain the store’s primary products but aluminum sets, teak benches and chairs and garden umbrellas are also available.



Its products are sold directly by the company with over a thousand items readily available for delivery from its warehouse. Because this furniture specialist does not pay for any overpriced showrooms and sales people, huge savings are generated – savings that are directly passed on to consumers via really low furniture prices. For impressive qualities, the company guarantees matching affordable prices that are the best prices anywhere else.



Although some top furniture stores also sell its furniture, the prices remain lower than most brands. You can visit Debenhams, Argos and Homebase for rattan furniture collections.