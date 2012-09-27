Rising Food Prices Spur Increased Participation in Home Gardening

Saint Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2012 -- Veggie Cage, a top manufacturer of innovative gardening tools, has experienced a boost in sales of equipment used for home gardens as U.S. food prices continue to rise. The National Garden Association has reported that more people are choosing to grow their own vegetables, and that veggie gardening sales have been increasing since 2008. Veggie Cage offers products that help both new and experienced gardeners raise successful vegetables with ease.



Michel Paille, co-founder of Veggie Cage, is pleased to see more Americans taking part in growing their own food. “Gardening is a wonderful way to save money and live a healthy lifestyle. It’s also a great family activity throughout all seasons.” He continued, “At Veggie Cage, we take great pride in helping people nurture a love for gardening.”



Veggie Cage offers a range of gardening products ranging from gardening gloves and watering cans to hoses and trellises; all products are available on the company’s website. The company’s two best-selling products are the Veggie Cage and the Tomato Ring, both designed to support plants as they grow.



About Veggie Cage

Established in 2003 and based in St. Louis, MO, Veggie Cage is a leading developer and manufacturer of innovative gardening products for both home and professional use. The company’s namesake product, the Veggie Cage, is a supportive and aesthetically pleasing alternative to traditional garden stakes. Veggie Cage products are made exclusively in the U.S. and offer functional tools to help flowers and vegetables thrive. For more information, please visit: www.veggiecage.com.