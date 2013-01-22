Warren, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- Do-Cut’s Power Equipment Warehouse Experts Offer Home Generator Advice



The changing weather patterns have resulted in heavy snows, hurricanes, tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, flooding and many other potentially devastating events; all of which can result in dangerous power outages. Certain regions of the country are experiencing shortages of power generators so it is essential to research supply sources. If a power generator is being considered, the experts at Do-Cut's Power Equipment Warehouse recommend the following:



1. Take an inventory of your essential appliances and equipment.

2. Contact a power generator supply company or service contractor to review your specific needs.

3. Determine the maximum budget you are comfortable spending. Be sure to discuss installation costs.

4. Inquire about warranty and maintenance requirements.

5. Speak to your local municipality to ensure no limitations exist.



How to generators function? Whole-house generators are powered by natural gas or propane. Generators are hard wired into a breaker box and the specific breakers are predetermined by the homeowner. When the power goes out, the generator automatically powers up so there is no disruption in power. Portable generators can perform in a similar fashion; they can be attached to a wire transfer switch. The only exception is the homeowner has to be home to power up the portable generator and manually flip the switch to transfer the power.



