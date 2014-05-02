Home Green Advantage Divulges the Benefits of a Home Putting Green

Armonk, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Approximately 29,000,000 people, or ten percent of the American population, play golf with a golfer being defined as anyone who has played 18 holes within the past 12 calendar months, according to Statistic Brain. With this number of players in the country, one often wonders how he or she can gain an advantage over other players. "An easy way to do so is to install a putting green on one's property, to allow for more practice time at one's convenience," Michael Lehrer, founder of Home Green Advantage, declares.



With more than 500 residential installations under its belt, Home Green Advantage understands what clients are looking for and works to ensure each customer obtains the perfect putting green. Delivering indoor and outdoor applications, Home Green Advantage offers a free consultation to ensure the proposed area is appropriate for a putting green. In addition, the consultation allows both parties to gain a clearer understanding of the desired tee shots and other amenities to be included in the practice area.



"With the help of Home Green Advantage and the free consultation process, clients receive a putting green which offers many benefits. Not only will the client be able to practice his or her golf game without leaving home, the putting green adds to the value of the property and the client saves money on gas as he or she no longer has to drive to the range to get some practice time in. It's a win all around," Lehrer proclaims.



Potential customers often question the durability, feel, and maintenance requirements of the residential putting greens and Home Green Advantage recognizes these concerns. Thanks to technological advances, the turf easily withstands the elements without fading and one can practice without fear of damaging the green in any way.



"No mowing or water is required of the putting green and water drains naturally. All one must do is blow any leaves off the surface in the fall and the green is ready for use. Contact Home Green Advantage today to set up the free, no-obligation consultation. The sooner one does so, the sooner he or she can see an improvement in their golf game on any range," Lehrer promises.



About Home Green Advantage, Inc.

Home Green Advantage Inc remains an industry leader when it comes to the design and installation of synthetic putting greens. Founded by Michael Lehrer, the company launched when Mr. Lehrer installed a putting green in his yard and his neighbors asked that he do the same for them. Turf products perform just as real golf grass, offering true-ball roll and performance, and the company customizes simple putting greens, Par 3 designs, new Tee-Lines and more, depending on customer needs. In addition to designing and installing residential and commercial putting greens, the company takes on promotional events, pet areas, special projects, and more.