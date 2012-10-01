Home Healthcare Market by Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- The current trend of shifting patients from hospitals to home healthcare is giving rise to professional home healthcare service providing agencies and firms. The shift from conventional treatment to proactive monitoring is opening up new opportunities in the home Healthcare market. Patients prefer such services mainly because of convenience and cost effectiveness. Third party healthcare service is also in growing demand due to better quality of treatment provided by trained professionals.



Home Healthcare services are provided by healthcare professionals to patients at their own homes. These services are also called formal or skilled care services. Respiratory therapy, rehabilitation services, home infusion therapy, unskilled home care, telehealth, etc. are some major home Healthcare services provided.



Home Healthcare Market Segmentation



Home Healthcare market segmentation is based on the Healthcare services provided:



- Home-based Pulmonary Care

- Home Infusion Therapy

- Respiratory Therapy

- Unskilled Home Healthcare

- Telehealth/Telemetry



This market research report analyzes home Healthcare market based on different segments and major regions. It is a complete study of current market trends, recent developments, factors affecting market growth and restraints. The report also provides information on technological advancements in the Healthcare industry, Porter’s five force analysis, and detailed profiles of top industry players. It includes a review of the micro and macro factors significant for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



The major regions analyzed under this market research study are North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.



The major players in this industry are 3M Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Alere Medical Inc., Amedisys Inc., Air Liquide, Almost Family Inc., Apria Healthcare Group, Arcadia Resources Inc., Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Arkray Inc., Bayer Healthcare AG, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Critical Home Care, Chubb Community Care, Cardinal Health Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), GE Healthcare, Gambro AB, Fresenius SE, Gentiva Health Services Inc., Graham-Field Health Products Inc., Invacare, Kinetic Concepts, Lincare Holdings Inc., Linde Healthcare, and others.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of major competitors and their market strategies

- It gives information about innovative product development and market forecast

- It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

- It gives a complete understanding of the key product segments

- It provides pin-point analysis of changing competition dynamics to help in making more informed business decisions

- It provides forward looking perspectives on the different factors affecting and driving market growth



