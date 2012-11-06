Home Healthcare Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2012 -- This report is an effort to identify factors, which will be the driving force behind the home healthcare market and sub-markets in the next few years. The report provides extensive analysis of the industry, current market trends, industry drivers and challenges for better understanding of the market structure.



Read More: Home Healthcare Market



The report has segregated the home healthcare industry in terms of equipment, services and geography. We have used a combination of primary and secondary research to arrive at the market estimates, market shares and trends. We have adopted bottom up model to derive market size of the global home healthcare market and further validated numbers with the key market participants and C-level executives.



This report highlights the industry with the following points:



- Definition, estimates and forecast of home healthcare market from 2009 to 2018

- Analysis of equipment and services segments for home healthcare market with historical data and forecast

- Trends and forecast for four geographic markets, namely Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW based on segments of home healthcare market

- Profiles of major market participants for better understanding of their contributions



Browse More Related Reports On Pharmaceutical Market



Agricultural Biotechnology Market



Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market



Freeze Drying Equipment Market



This research is specially designed to estimate and analyze the demand and performance of home healthcare equipment and services in a global scenario. The research provides in-depth analysis of home healthcare equipment manufacturers, product sales, trend analysis by segments and demand by geography. The report covers all the major application segments of the global home healthcare market and provides in-depth analysis, historical data and statistically refined forecast for the segments covered. The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies winning imperatives for them by segmenting the global home healthcare market as below:



Home Healthcare Market



- Home Healthcare Equipment



Self-Diagnostic/ Monitoring Equipment



- BP monitors

- Diabetic care unit



Glucose test strips



Blood glucose meters



- Home pregnancy and fertility kits

- Multi-para diagnostic monitors

- Sleep and Apnea monitors

- Holter monitors

- Heart rate meters

- Others self-monitoring equipment



Inquire before Buying OR Buy your copy of this report @: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/home-healthcare-market.html



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



For More Information Visit us On: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com



Contact Us:



Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com