Home Healthcare Market: Global Industry Trends, Growth and Forecast 2012-2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- This report is an effort to identify factors, which will be the driving force behind the home healthcare market and sub-markets in the next few years. The report provides extensive analysis of the industry, current market trends, industry drivers and challenges for better understanding of the market structure. The report has segregated the home healthcare industry in terms of equipment, services and geography. We have used a combination of primary and secondary research to arrive at the market estimates, market shares and trends. We have adopted bottom up model to derive market size of the global home healthcare market (http://www.researchmoz.us/home-healthcare-market-global-industry-size-market-share-trends-analysis-and-forecasts-2012-2018-report.html) and further validated numbers with the key market participants and C-level executives.
This report highlights the industry with the following points:
Definition, estimates and forecast of home healthcare market from 2009 to 2018
Analysis of equipment and services segments for home healthcare market with historical data and forecast
Trends and forecast for four geographic markets, namely Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW based on segments of home healthcare market
Profiles of major market participants for better understanding of their contributions
This research is specially designed to estimate and analyze the demand and performance of home healthcare equipment and services in a global scenario. The research provides in-depth analysis of home healthcare equipment manufacturers, product sales, trend analysis by segments and demand by geography. The report covers all the major application segments of the global home healthcare market and provides in-depth analysis, historical data and statistically refined forecast for the segments covered. The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies winning imperatives for them by segmenting the global home healthcare market as below:
Home Healthcare Market
Home Healthcare Equipment
Self-Diagnostic/ Monitoring Equipment
BP monitors
Diabetic care unit
Glucose test strips
Blood glucose meters
Home pregnancy and fertility kits
Multi-para diagnostic monitors
Sleep and Apnea monitors
Holter monitors
Heart rate meters
Others self-monitoring equipment
Home Therapeutic Equipment
Home respiratory therapy equipment
Oxygen delivery systems
Home CPAP Equipment
CPAP humidifier
CPAP machines
CPAP mask and patient interface
Others CPAP Equipment
Home medical nebulizer kits and devices
Home medical ventilators and accessories
Insulin delivery
Home IV (intravenous) pumps
Others therapeutic equipment
Home dialysis equipment
Mobility Assist and Others
Home medical furniture
Home wheel chair market
Walking assist devices
Home Healthcare Services
Rehabilitation Services
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Unskilled Homecare
Respiratory Therapy Services
Infusion Therapy Services
Total Parenteral Nutrition
Enteral Nutrition
Pain Management
Intravenous Chemotherapy
Intravenous Antibiotic Therapy
Telemetry/Telehealth Services
Remote Patient Monitoring
Vital Sign Monitoring
Multi-parameter Monitoring
Central Station Monitoring
Telemedicine
Other Telemetry Services
In addition the report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to the following geographical markets:
Americas
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World (RoW)
