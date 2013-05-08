Home Healthcare Market: Global Industry Trends, Growth and Forecast 2012-2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- This report is an effort to identify factors, which will be the driving force behind the home healthcare market and sub-markets in the next few years. The report provides extensive analysis of the industry, current market trends, industry drivers and challenges for better understanding of the market structure. The report has segregated the home healthcare industry in terms of equipment, services and geography. We have used a combination of primary and secondary research to arrive at the market estimates, market shares and trends. We have adopted bottom up model to derive market size of the global home healthcare market (http://www.researchmoz.us/home-healthcare-market-global-industry-size-market-share-trends-analysis-and-forecasts-2012-2018-report.html) and further validated numbers with the key market participants and C-level executives.



This report highlights the industry with the following points:



Definition, estimates and forecast of home healthcare market from 2009 to 2018

Analysis of equipment and services segments for home healthcare market with historical data and forecast

Trends and forecast for four geographic markets, namely Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW based on segments of home healthcare market

Profiles of major market participants for better understanding of their contributions

This research is specially designed to estimate and analyze the demand and performance of home healthcare equipment and services in a global scenario. The research provides in-depth analysis of home healthcare equipment manufacturers, product sales, trend analysis by segments and demand by geography. The report covers all the major application segments of the global home healthcare market and provides in-depth analysis, historical data and statistically refined forecast for the segments covered. The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies winning imperatives for them by segmenting the global home healthcare market as below:



Home Healthcare Market

Home Healthcare Equipment

Self-Diagnostic/ Monitoring Equipment

BP monitors

Diabetic care unit

Glucose test strips



Buy a copy of this report: http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/checkout.php?rep_id=139155&type=S



Blood glucose meters

Home pregnancy and fertility kits

Multi-para diagnostic monitors

Sleep and Apnea monitors

Holter monitors

Heart rate meters

Others self-monitoring equipment

Home Therapeutic Equipment

Home respiratory therapy equipment

Oxygen delivery systems



Home CPAP Equipment

CPAP humidifier

CPAP machines

CPAP mask and patient interface

Others CPAP Equipment

Home medical nebulizer kits and devices



Home medical ventilators and accessories

Insulin delivery

Home IV (intravenous) pumps

Others therapeutic equipment

Home dialysis equipment

Mobility Assist and Others

Home medical furniture

Home wheel chair market

Walking assist devices

Home Healthcare Services

Rehabilitation Services

Physical Therapy

Occupational Therapy

Speech Therapy



Unskilled Homecare



Respiratory Therapy Services



Infusion Therapy Services

Total Parenteral Nutrition

Enteral Nutrition

Pain Management

Intravenous Chemotherapy

Intravenous Antibiotic Therapy

Telemetry/Telehealth Services

Remote Patient Monitoring



Vital Sign Monitoring



Multi-parameter Monitoring



Central Station Monitoring

Telemedicine

Other Telemetry Services



In addition the report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to the following geographical markets:



Americas

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



See All Upcoming Reports: http://www.researchmoz.us/upcoming-report.html



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us