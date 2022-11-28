Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2022 -- Home Healthcare Market is projected to reach USD 340.2 billion by 2027 from USD 226.0 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.5% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The increasing demand for home care due to the rising healthcare costs, growing older population coupled advancements in home healthcare technologies are the major factors driving the growth of this market.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=696



Browse in-depth TOC on "Home Healthcare Market"

245 - Tables

53 - Figures

332 - Pages



The therapeutic products segment accounted for the largest share of the home healthcare market, by product segment, in 2021



The home healthcare market is segmented into testing, screening, and monitoring products; therapeutic products; and mobility care products. The therapeutic products holds the largest share of the home healthcare market in 2021, mainly due to increased incidence of chronic ailments, such as diabetes, cancer, and kidney failures.



Infusion therapy services segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



The home healthcare market has been segmented into skilled nursing services, rehabilitation therapy services, hospice & palliative care services, unskilled care services, respiratory therapy services, infusion therapy services, and pregnancy care services. In 2021, skilled nursing services accounted for the largest share of the home healthcare market. Factor such as growing elderly population is driving the growth of the market.



The other indications segment accounted for the largest share of the home healthcare, by indication segment, in 2021



Based on the indication, the home healthcare market has been segmented into cancer, respiratory diseases, movement disorders, cardiovascular diseases & hypertension, pregnancy, wound care, diabetes, hearing disorders, and other indications. In 2021, the other indications segment accounted for the largest share of the home healthcare market. The increasing older population and renal disorders is driving the growth of this segment.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=696



North America is the largest regional market for home healthcare market



The global home healthcare market is segmented into four major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of the home healthcare market. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to the increasing overall geriatric population, and high disposable income. However, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in the Asia Pacific home healthcare market is driven primarily by the rising disposable income, efforts by the government in promoting home healthcare.



The major players operating in this market are Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Linde, Plc (Ireland), F.Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd. (Switzerland), A&D Company, Limited (Japan), Bayada Home Health Care (US), Invacare Corporation (US), Abbott (US), Amedisys (US), ResMed, Inc. (US), LHC Group, Inc. (US), Omron Corporation (Japan), Koninkluke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), Drive Devilbiss Healthcare (UK), Hamilton Medical (Switzerland), Sunrise Medical (Germany), Roma Medical (UK), Caremax Rehabilitation Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Vitalograph (UK), Advita Pflegedienst Gmbh (Germany), Renafan Gmbh (Germany), ADMR (France), Apex Medical Corp. (Taiwan), Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (China), Löwenstein Medical Technology Gmbh + Co., KG. (Germany), B. Braun Melsungen Ag (Germany), Baxter International, Inc. (US), Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (US), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), and Advin Health Care (India).



Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=696