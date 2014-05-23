Home Healthcare Software and Services Market Worth $6.4billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- The “Home Healthcare Software - Product & Service Market - Application (Clinical, Non - Clinical), Usage (Laptop, Smartphone), Product (Agency, Clinical Management System, Telehealth, Hospice), Delivery (Web - Based, On - Premises, Cloud), End User - Global Forecast to 2018” provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, current market trends, and strategies impacting the global home healthcare software and services market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and share analysis.



Browse 81 market data tables 33 figures spread through 230 pages and in-depth TOC on “Home Healthcare Software - Product & Service”.



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/home-health-software-market-818.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.



The global home healthcare software market is estimated to reach $6.4 billion by 2018, at a CAGR of 13.4% between 2013 and 2018. The market will be driven by skyrocketing healthcare cost, spiralling aging population that increases the incidences of chronic disorders, hospital readmission reduction program by U.S., shortage of nursing and doctors staff, OASIS documentation, and favorable government initiatives. However, rising incidences of data breach and loss of confidentiality, high maintenance and service expenses, and shortage of trained IT professionals are the factors that will hinder the market growth.



Inquiry Before Buying: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=818



The market is segmented based on products, applications, delivery modes, components, usage mode, and end user. Based on products, the global home healthcare software and services market is further segmented into agency solutions, hospice solutions, telehealth solutions, and clinical management system (CMS) solutions. Of all, clinical management system (CMS) and telehealth solutions will be the fastest-growing market in the next five years.CMS is an integrated package of various applications such as homecare-EMR, CPOE, CDSS, electronic point of care documentation (485 plan, OASIS), alert management module, physician’s portal module, medication management, among others. The rising demand for such integrated package of CMS will drive this market as it allows instant access to huge volumes of patient data with a single click, thereby saving time and costs. Other factors accelerating the growth of this market are the presence of government initiatives to promote clinical IT solutions, growing pressure to curtail healthcare costs, and rising demand for quality care.



Buy Now: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_report1.asp?id=818



The major bottlenecks for the growth of the market are growing concerns over security, interoperability issues, integration challenges, poor IT skills among staff, and weak financial support from governments in certain regions of Europe, and Asia,.



Emerging markets like China, India, Brazil, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia represent a lucrative growth opportunity for investors.



The key players in home healthcare software market are Agfa Healthcare (Belgium), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.), Epic (U.S.)., GE Healthcare (U.K.),McKesson Corporation (U.S.), MEDITECH (U.S.), NextGen Healthcare Information System LLC (U.S.), Novarad Corporation (U.S.),and Siemens Healthcare (Germany).



Browse related reports

Healthcare IT Market By Application [Provider IT (EMR, PACS, CPOE, RIS, CDSS, RCM, Claims Management, Payroll), Payer IT (CRM, Fraud Detection)], Delivery Mode (On-Premises, Web-Based Services & Cloud Computing) & Component – Global Forecasts to 2017

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/healthcare-data-analytics-market-905.html



Home Healthcare Market (Equipment, Service & Telehealth/Telemedicine) Current Trends, Opportunities & Global Forecasts to 2016

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/home-healthcare-equipment-market-696.html



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals; including advanced materials, automotive and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, telecommunications and IT, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, healthcare IT, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, aerospace & defense.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza

17304 Preston Road

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/healthcare/healthcareit

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets