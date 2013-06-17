"Home Improvement and Gardening Stores in Taiwan" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Home Improvement and Gardening Stores in Taiwan", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Despite the uncertainty in local economic conditions, especially for exports, new housing developments and the real estate market in Taiwan sustained a growth trend in 2012. Influenced by this trend, home improvement and gardening stores experienced growth, up 5% in retail value terms in 2012.
Euromonitor International's Home Improvement and Gardening Stores in Taiwan report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Improvement and Gardening Stores market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Specialist Retailers in Europe to 2016: Market Guide
- Specialist Retailers in G20 to 2016: Market Guide
- Specialist Retailers in Emerging Markets to 2016: Market Guide
- Specialist Retailers in Asia-Pacific: Market Guide to 2016
- Specialist Retailers in G8 to 2016: Market Guide
- Specialist Retailers in Eastern Europe: Market Guide to 2016
- Specialist Retailers in Latin America to 2016: Market Guide
- Specialist Retailers in Emerging Asia: Market Guide to 2016
- Specialist Retailers in Emerging Europe: Market Guide to 2016
- Specialist Retailers in BRIC: Market Guide to 2016