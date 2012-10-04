Home Improvement Contractor in the Bay Area Extends Services to Include Landscaping and Painting & Restoration

Castro Valley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- Golden Gate Enterprises, a home improvement contractor that serves the Bay Area, today announced the company is now offering landscaping and painting and restoration services. The landscaping services include building from the ground up a beautiful front or back yard that’s in sync with the entire property and increases the property’s value significantly.



Landscaping is one of the most cost effective ways in which to improve a home’s value and the quality of life of the occupants. Whether the home is in the city, the suburbs or in the country, a good landscaping job will instantly improve the look and feel of a home. Unfortunately, it’s a very big task and most homeowners cannot handle the job alone.



The good thing about professional landscaping is that the costs are minimal compared to the increase in property value. A home that’s valued at $300,000 will easily go up to $400,000 or more with simple landscaping. In fact, this activity is one of the few improvements that instantly adds more value to real estate than it costs to install.



“I hired the Golden Gate Enterprises company to do my landscaping because I wanted to sell my home. My real estate agent advised me to install landscaping as it would increase the going rate. After the landscaping was completed I started to receive offers that where more than $100,000 of what I originally wanted to sell my home for. It was money well spent.” – Tamara Tuni



A major misconception is people often associate landscaping with garden apartments that boast acres of land and rolling hills decorated with towering trees, bountiful flower gardens and lush courtyards. Landscaping is much more than that and can include beautiful rocks, boulders, a water fall and much more. Each addition adds more beauty and value to the home making it worthwhile, and it’s a good idea for homeowners who want to sell their property as quickly as possible.



About Golden Gate Enterprises, Inc.

Golden Gate Enterprises, Inc. is a licensed California General Contractor company providing unique, high quality, professionally installed products and contracting services for your home and business. Our goal is to provide one stop shopping to make your life easier. As licensed general contractors we provide a complete service with a very high degree of expertise. We offer plans, permits, engineering, and full construction services.