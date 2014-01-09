"Home Improvement in France" Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Home Improvement in France" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2014 -- It's been more than a decade that home improvement has been part of French everyday life. The idea that you can improve your home was led by numerous DIY programmes on TV, and with the financial crisis, the cocooning effect took over, with more people staying at home. The continuing crisis has had an effect on home improvement, however the category has managed to perform despite this, with the experts working on new innovations and democratising DIY for all. In 2012, home improvement had an...
Euromonitor International's Home Improvement in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand - from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term
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Product coverage: Bathroom and Sanitaryware, Electrical Supplies, Floor Covering, Hand Tools, Hardware, Home Paint, Kitchen Sinks, Other Home Improvement, Power Tools, Wall Covering.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Improvement market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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- Home Improvement in Canada
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- Home Improvement in Japan
- Home Improvement in Asia-Pacific
- Home Improvement in France
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