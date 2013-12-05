Home Improvement in the United Arab Emirates - New Study Released

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Home Improvement in the United Arab Emirates", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- There is little interest in home improvement among most consumers in the United Arab Emirates. This is due to a number of factors, including many consumers' affluence and the low cost of labour in the country. Most consumers thus employ professional workers to do home improvement work for them. In addition, the large expatriate population hinders sales, with these consumers being reluctant to invest in improving homes as many expect to ultimately return to their home country. Rented properties...
Euromonitor International's Home Improvement in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand - from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term
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Product coverage: Bathroom and Sanitaryware, Electrical Supplies, Floor Covering, Hand Tools, Hardware, Home Paint, Kitchen Sinks, Other Home Improvement, Power Tools, Wall Covering.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Improvement market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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