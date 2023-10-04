NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Home Improvement Retail Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Home Improvement Retail market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Andersen Corporation (United States), ABC Supply Co., Inc. (United States), Builders FirstSource, Inc. (United States), Ferguson, LLC (United States), Hanley Wood, LLC (United States), The Home Depot, Inc. (United States), JELD-WEN (United States), Kohler Co. (United States), Lutron Electronics (United States), Masco Corporation (United States).



Scope of the Report of Home Improvement Retail

Home improvement retail refers to the sector of the retail industry that specializes in providing products and services for enhancing, renovating, or upgrading residential properties. These retailers cater to homeowners, contractors, and do-it-yourself (DIY) enthusiasts by offering a wide range of products such as building materials, tools, appliances, fixtures, furniture, and other items related to home improvement projects. Home improvement retailers operate physical stores as well as online platforms, providing customers with the convenience of both in-person shopping and digital transactions. Some prominent examples of home improvement retailers include large chains like Home Depot and Lowe's. These stores not only supply the necessary materials and tools for construction and renovation but often provide additional services such as workshops, installation assistance, and expert advice.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions, System Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements, Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs, Other Room Additions & Alterations), Project (DIY, DIFM), Product Type (Door Hardware, Building Materials, Kitchen and Toilet Products, Others)



Market Drivers:

Rapid Urbanization in Developing Countries

Increasing Disposable Income of the People



Market Trends:

Renovation and Remodeling Trends in Developed Countries



Opportunities:

Increasing Consumer Spending on Exterior

Increasing Average Age of Homes in Europian Countries



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



