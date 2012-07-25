Home Improvement the Easy Way Advocates Designing Age-Ambiguous Rooms for Kids

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- Home Improvement the Easy Way advised parents to design rooms and utilize basement finishing ideas that can grow with their children.



“A child’s bedroom is perhaps the most mercurial room in any house. It changes with your kid,” site creator K. Chatman said.



This underscores the importance of choosing age-ambiguous décor, design, and furnishing for a child’s room. For instance, do not establish something age-specific, such as wallpapers featuring animated characters. Resist the temptation to theme the room around the current shows, films, books, music, sports, or video games; especially those that are not evergreen.



A child’s bedroom should contain things likely to be compatible into the adolescent timeframe. Instead of buying a changing table, for example, a parent may opt for a terry pad temporarily stuck to a mirrored dresser (preferably refinished in chalkboard paint to mitigate doodles and scribbles). Instead of a rocking chair, a parent can equip the room with a long chair.



“Also, do not be afraid to use paint schemes for adults on your kid’s room. Kids typically will appreciate black-and-whites, browns, beiges, and so forth in the long run,” said Mr. Chatman.



For comforters and duvet covers, parents should ditch cartoonish prints for florals, stripes, and geometric shapes. Parents can save on upholstering by wrapping a bed’s headboard with affordable fabrics.



“If the room does not have a walk-in closet, have an organizer system with configurable shelving custom-made. Also, consider installing art shelves on a wall,” K. Chatman added.



To reduce the impact of art-related accidents, parents can utilize carpet tiles (where feasible) which are more cleanable than ordinary rugs.



