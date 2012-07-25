Home Improvement the Easy Way Comments on the Lead: Renovation, Repair, and Painting Rule

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- A bipartisan roll-call of lawmakers has introduced legislation that seeks to unburden house remodelers and retrofitters while still protecting expectant mothers and children from lead exposure.



Called House Resolution 5911 or the Lead Exposure Reduction Amendments Act of 2012, the bill primarily serves to reform the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Lead: Renovation, Repair and Painting (LRRP) Rule.



Since 2010, the LRRP rule has standardized training and certification of lead safety practices for contractors and remodelers dealing with houses constructed before 1978. Shortly after its enactment however, the rule eliminated a provision in which contractors and remodelers could opt out of pricey, laborious work practices if no pregnant persons or children below six years old resided in the property. Without the provision, the number of homes covered by the rule has doubled, saddling remodelers and homeowners with over $330+ million in annual compliance costs.



The bill hopes to, among others, restore the opt-out provision; excuse projects including small bathroom remodel from the rule if the EPA withholds approval of test kits; permit reduction of fines if remodelers find paperwork errors during inspection; and spare remodelers from certain recertification requirements.



"I see this legislation as upholding the right of homeowners to choose how and when they want to remodel their homes while still ensuring the protection of expectant women and children from the dangers of lead exposure. That is the fundamental rationale of the LRRP regulation, after all,” said K. Chatman, owner of Home Improvement The Easy Way.



Indeed, the LRRP rule strictly applies to homes constructed before 1978 and hosting occupants who are pregnant or below age 6. Lead certification is imperative for such properties.



“You almost always need to lead-certify an old house up for remodeling, restructuring, or renovation. The EPA created this rule in light of the popularity of lead paint prior to 1978. Demolishing, sawing, cutting, and other remodeling activities would likely release this paint as dust into the air, with hazardous consequences to kids and adults alike,” Mr. Chatman explained.



