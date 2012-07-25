Home Improvement the Easy Way Extols a Particular Charity's Home Remodeling Project

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- A children’s charity will give a partially blind girl the bedroom of her dreams. Visually impaired since birth, a four-year old named Emily and her family are the recipients of a charity’s third-ever project. The charity will remodel the room located in a New Jersey residence for free.



Inspired by Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, this charity solicits thousands of donations and hires hundreds of volunteers to remodel the homes of ill and disabled children. Part of the donations will also help pay for medical obligations.



“Even if you do not have benefactors and not much discretionary income, you can still find creative ways to remodel your home. Rearranging furniture, for instance, could be a moneyless way to rejuvenating your house,” said K. Chatman, Home Improvement The Easy Way site creator.



He suggested switching furnishings between rooms and cutting them down to the essentials. Instead of buying new furniture, he encouraged using neighbors’ and friends’ (if feasible) spare furniture for a short time; especially if the homeowners do not have pets and children.



“Try interchanging lighting fixtures around the house since different lights can dramatically change a room’s appearance. Repaint your walls too if you want to brighten your house,” Mr. Chatman added.



However, regardless of a homeowner’s financial situation, some home maintenance renovations will require several thousand of dollars; as in the case of Emily. Although, these individuals may not qualify for assistance from a charity or non-profit, other relief is available.



“Federal tax credits are available for certain types of energy efficient projects such as using solar water heaters. Several single family home grant and loan guarantee programs are available via the USDA Rural Development. The key is to check with the appropriate federal, state, and local government authorities to locate potential funding,” K.A. Chatman concluded.



About Home Improvement The Easy Way

Home Improvement the Easy Way contains home renovation articles that also discuss funding techniques. Interested individuals can learn more by visiting http://homeimprovementtheeasyway.com/home-maintenance/