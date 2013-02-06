Home Insecticides in Algeria - New Market Research Report

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Home Insecticides in Algeria"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- Home insecticides recorded strong 11% current value growth in 2011, and a 6% volume increase. Demand increased because of the deterioration of the cleanliness of large cities, particularly Algiers, which was classified as the fifth least liveable city in 2011 by The Economist, and Oran. The government's intention to improve cleanliness has not so far achieved results, and households had to individually use home insecticides against flies, mosquitoes and cockroaches in 2011.
Euromonitor International's Home Insecticides in Algeria market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Electric Insecticides, Insecticide Baits, Insecticide Coils, Other Home Insecticides, Spray/Aerosol Insecticides.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Insecticides market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Home Insecticides in Japan
- Home Insecticides in Egypt
- Home Insecticides in Ukraine
- Home Insecticides in Brazil
- Home Insecticides in Italy
- Home Insecticides in South Korea
- Home Insecticides in China
- Home Insecticides in Norway
- Home Insecticides in the Philippines
- Home Insecticides in Portugal