Fast Market Research recommends "Home Insecticides in Finland" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Home insecticides recorded a current value sales increase of 3% in 2013. The growing value sales were a result mainly of the VAT increase from 23% to 24%, but also thanks to steady demand for more premium products. However, little manufacturer activity and increasing maturity hindered sales from seeing stronger growth rates.
Euromonitor International's Home Insecticides in Finland market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Electric Insecticides, Insecticide Baits, Insecticide Coils, Other Home Insecticides, Spray/Aerosol Insecticides.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Insecticides market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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