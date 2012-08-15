Home Insecticides in Guatemala - New Market Report Now Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Home Insecticides in Guatemala" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2012 -- Home insecticides registered 11% current value growth in 2011 to record sales of GTQ83 million. Sales in this category are mainly driven by spray/aerosol insecticides which accounted for 86% share of total current value sales. These products are available at different price ranges which tackle specific problems such as cockroaches and flying insects, which allow consumers to buy the option that best suits their needs.
Euromonitor International's Home Insecticides in Guatemala market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Electric Insecticides, Insecticide Baits, Insecticide Coils, Other Home Insecticides, Spray/Aerosol Insecticides.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Insecticides market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Home Insecticides in Ukraine
- Home Insecticides in Malaysia
- Home Insecticides in Mexico
- Home Insecticides in Israel
- Home Insecticides in Venezuela
- Home Insecticides in the US
- Home Insecticides in Kazakhstan
- Home Insecticides in Vietnam
- Home Insecticides in Hungary
- Home Insecticides in Poland